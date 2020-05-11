Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. 1,264,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

