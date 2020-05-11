Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.31.

NYSE:H traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

