II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.75 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.72.

II-VI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,579. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,950. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

