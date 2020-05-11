ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 11.5% Higher

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36, 2,797,189 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,247,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.30.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

