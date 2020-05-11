Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) were up 5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Independence Contract Drilling traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46, approximately 215,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 844,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,478 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.85.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

