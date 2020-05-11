Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.75.

Inter Pipeline stock remained flat at $$97.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $117.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

