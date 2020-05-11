Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 13.2%

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) shares traded up 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.52, 153,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 41,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $370.68 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 44.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,858 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.