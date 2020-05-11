iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.84. 20,445,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,060,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

