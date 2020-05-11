iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

