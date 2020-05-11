JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $89.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.44.

QLYS stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 909,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,762. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,069 shares of company stock worth $3,452,184. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

