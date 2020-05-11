Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading Up 10.5%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.84, 2,130,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,945,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

