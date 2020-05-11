Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 1,103,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,309,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 203.82% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

