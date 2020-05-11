Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246,266 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 4.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Kansas City Southern worth $95,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,159. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

