Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.57. 1,427,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

