KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,737 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 83,024 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 120,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. 3,873,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -659.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

