Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,766,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

