L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,091,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $96,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.40. 1,727,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

