Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

OTCMKTS:LGRVF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85. Legrand has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

