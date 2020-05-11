Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $376.56. 1,287,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,331. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

