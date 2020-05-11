Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

