Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

LOW traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

