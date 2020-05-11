LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. AlphaValue cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.09. 108,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

