Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 13.6% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $103.22, approximately 348,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 198,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

