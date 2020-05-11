Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 10,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 111.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,744,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.11. 693,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

