Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

