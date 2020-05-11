Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.24. 27,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $83.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.