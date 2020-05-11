Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $966,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 475,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $72.64. 2,292,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.