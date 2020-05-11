Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $251,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 187,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 540,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,838. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.