Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,340. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $232.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

