Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

