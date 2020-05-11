Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 882 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,656. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

