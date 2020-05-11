Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,126. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

