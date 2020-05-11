MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $484.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.12 and a one year high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $2,983,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

