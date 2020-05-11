MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.
MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $484.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.12 and a one year high of $491.92.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $2,983,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
