Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76, 4,949,036 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 2,401,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

