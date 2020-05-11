Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman Purchases $3,737,155.80 in Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph purchased 103,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,563. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

