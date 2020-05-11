Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,611 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBUY traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,887. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

