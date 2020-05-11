Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 942 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,385,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 641,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,982,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 581.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.82. 43,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

