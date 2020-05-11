Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 16,422 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,993. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34.

