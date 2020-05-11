Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.86% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,262,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000.

FCTR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 12,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

