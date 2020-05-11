Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,930 Shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Electronics by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Pulse Electronics stock remained flat at $$49.34 during trading hours on Monday. 83,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

