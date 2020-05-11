Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 504 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 305,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 578,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,077. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

