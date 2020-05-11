Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.42. 2,266,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.