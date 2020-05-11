Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NSC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.06. 890,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

