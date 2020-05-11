Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,946,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

