Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 149,961 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.