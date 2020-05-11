Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 380,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Shares of ETY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 283,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.