Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2,663.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 353,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.42. 190,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,707. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.