Merit Financial Group LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

VV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 465,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,356. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

