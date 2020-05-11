Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 745,277 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

