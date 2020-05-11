Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $7,982,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of CL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,517 shares of company stock worth $7,048,905. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.